Nicollet Treaty Site History Center Reopens

By Bernadette Heier
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - After being closed for 15 months due to the pandemic, Nicollet Treaty Site History Center in St. Peter officially opens to the public.

Saturday marks the grand opening kicking off with the center’s newest exhibit titled Marian Anderson’s artistic process.

“We have more temporary exhibits on display than we’ve had in years for people to enjoy covering a wide range of topics including art, civil war forts, some school days and of course our permanent exhibit on the Treaty of Traverse De Sioux,” Nicollet County Historical Society Jessica Becker.

To celebrate the reopening, admission is free this Saturday..

