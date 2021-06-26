Officials talk firework safety as Fourth of July approaches

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As the fourth of July approaches, officials stress those safety reminders.

“Using fireworks responsibly, especially around children. We see a lot of times kids like to mimic adults,” said Mankato Fire Marshall Commander Sean Hayes.

Fireworks that explode or fly in the air are illegal in Minnesota.

Authorities advise keeping your neighbours in mind as fireworks can spook pets and scare children.

Use fireworks far away from properties and crowds. Use a long lighter when lighting fireworks. and never try to relight a firework that didn’t go off.

Authorities also say once fireworks are used, soak leftover material in a bucket of water overnight outside.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.