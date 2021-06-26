Students participate in hands-on learning at Trades Boot Camp

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Students are getting a chance to gain real-world, hands-on experience in construction trades at South Central Construction Trades Boot Camp at Mankato West High School.

Seven students from Mankato Public Schools and MN New Country School in Henderson participated in the two-week interactive camp.

The camp aims to give youth exposure to careers in the construction trades.

Each day experts guide students in learning a new trade in carpentry, bricklaying, electricity and more.

“We’ve made some benches with a shelf for carpentry, then the millwrights came and we made a metal toolbox where we got to bend all the metal into shape and then we hung and finished drywall and tiling, which was probably one of my favorites,” said High School Senior Alli Westra-Smith

“We get tools in their hands and really give them the experience of what it might be like to work in these trades,” said Electrical Apprenticeship Program Training Director, Mike Bambrick.

“It’s been really cool to just look at pieces of things and be able to make it into something. And getting to figure out ‘Oh this is how you install a light switch” Definitely not something I knew before,” said Westra-Smith.

Students also learn about union apprenticeship training opportunities.

“Trades are able to come in and say hey, these are the options. Maybe you’re unsure of what you want to do, maybe you’re thinking about college but not totally sure what your major may be...Instead of trying to find yourself your freshman or sophomore year of college, paying tuition, jump into an apprenticeship and maybe you’ll enjoy it and go that out,” said Mankato West High School Technology Education Teacher, Caleb Watson.

The camp will finish off by taking students on training center tours.

Plans are to host the trades boot camp again next summer.

