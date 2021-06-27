Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

16-year-old creates Bitcoin forecasting website

Josh Ternyak
Josh Ternyak(KEYC News Now)
By Meghan Grey
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A local teen has used his web development skills to create a Bitcoin forecasting website.

BitcoinTemp allows users to check the current price of Bitcoin as well as its price forecasts in real time. The prices are portrayed like a weather forecast, with some days being sunny and others seeing storms.

Sixteen-year-old creator Josh Ternyak says he created the site with the help of his friend, Jordan Tuwiner, as a way to celebrate countries starting to adopt Bitcoin as an official currency.

Bitcointemp.com shows you how much Bitcoin is right now and how much its costs for the past seven days, and it’s kind of a fun way to show how Bitcoin is performing, and it shows that by showing storms, cloudy days and sunny days,” said Ternyak.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The rubble is seen at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla., Friday, June 25,...
Report showed ‘major’ damage before Florida condo collapse
File photo
Fire damages Mankato home early Saturday morning
Rob Tindal
Benefit held for the Tindal family
There will be drinks by the poolside and the zipline will be available for use
Spring Lake Park to host 21+ adult nights
(Source: Alexius Horatius/Wikimedia Commons)
Gov. Walz to end emergency powers Aug. 1st

Latest News

Jessica Reedstrom (middle) poses with volunteers from My Happy Haven
North Mankato cancer patient receives bedroom makeover
2 Wheels 2 Heal leaders pose for a picture taken by an event attendee in Nicollet, Minn.
Mission 22 motorcycle run raises awareness about veteran suicide
Planting event North Mankato
Community members come out for pollination week planting in North Mankato
Rob Tindal
Benefit held for the Tindal family