16-year-old creates Bitcoin forecasting website

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A local teen has used his web development skills to create a Bitcoin forecasting website.

BitcoinTemp allows users to check the current price of Bitcoin as well as its price forecasts in real time. The prices are portrayed like a weather forecast, with some days being sunny and others seeing storms.

Sixteen-year-old creator Josh Ternyak says he created the site with the help of his friend, Jordan Tuwiner, as a way to celebrate countries starting to adopt Bitcoin as an official currency.

“Bitcointemp.com shows you how much Bitcoin is right now and how much its costs for the past seven days, and it’s kind of a fun way to show how Bitcoin is performing, and it shows that by showing storms, cloudy days and sunny days,” said Ternyak.

