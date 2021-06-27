Car show raises money for local charities

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The show raised money for the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society and donated non-perishable foods to ECHO food shelf. Dozens of cars showed up for the event including classic muscle cars to new corvettes. Those who attended came to enjoy the cars, the company and the food while still supporting a good cause.

”It is really great to be a part of something bigger and greater than yourself,” event organizer Brandon Fluegge said. “There was a lot of work in it but it is all worth it because we are helping out these families and these organizations in our community.”

The group started doing car shows and other events last year and is looking to help the community more as they grow.

