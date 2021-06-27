Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Car show raises money for local charities

Car show hosted in Mankato to raise money for BENCHS and ECHO food Shelf
Charity Car Show
Charity Car Show(KEYC)
By Jared Dean
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The show raised money for the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society and donated non-perishable foods to ECHO food shelf. Dozens of cars showed up for the event including classic muscle cars to new corvettes. Those who attended came to enjoy the cars, the company and the food while still supporting a good cause.

”It is really great to be a part of something bigger and greater than yourself,” event organizer Brandon Fluegge said. “There was a lot of work in it but it is all worth it because we are helping out these families and these organizations in our community.”

The group started doing car shows and other events last year and is looking to help the community more as they grow.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The rubble is seen at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla., Friday, June 25,...
Report showed ‘major’ damage before Florida condo collapse
File photo
Fire damages Mankato home early Saturday morning
Rob Tindal
Benefit held for the Tindal family
There will be drinks by the poolside and the zipline will be available for use
Spring Lake Park to host 21+ adult nights
(Source: Alexius Horatius/Wikimedia Commons)
Gov. Walz to end emergency powers Aug. 1st

Latest News

house in fairmont
Habitat for Humanity in Fairmont helps family find home
CoCoRaHS rainfall reports from yesterdays rain.
KEYC News Now Weather Forecast
FILE — In this Aug. 30, 2005 file photo, the Minnesota State Capitol is shown in St. Paul, Minn.
Walz signs five budget bills into law
The Celebrity Edge cruise ship is docked at Port Everglades, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Fort...
All Aboard! 1st post-pandemic cruise ship from US sails away