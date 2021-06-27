Habitat for Humanity in Fairmont helps family find home

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - “Back in 2016 we decided we are going to stay in Minnesota instead of going back home to Texas,” homeowner Alvara Rivera said.

Habitat for Humanity of Martin and Faribault County has been helping people find homes for years. For the past few years they have been working with the Rivera family who has been living in Minnesota and has more recently made the decision to stay.

The property came from someone they worked with on a previous house five years ago. It was a rental property before, and because of a grant, Habitat for Humanity was able to get the house and begin the work

The house features artwork done by both Lupita Rivera and a family friend. On Sunday, community members and volunteers gathered to help welcome the Rivera family to their new home.

“We saw that we were going to have a better future, a better house, we were going to get a house, a better car and that is what it is right now,” Rivera said.

“It is kind of bittersweet,” executive director of Habitat for Humanity for Martin-Faribault county Staci Thompson said. “It is a happy day it is a celebratory day but at the same time it is a little sad because you are done working so close with the family. I’ll miss the children.”

Habitat for Humanity of Martin and Faribault County started small but has grown to be able to help give over a dozen homes for people in need.

“When we go on home visits and we see where some of the applicants live it just breaks your heart,” Thompson said. “They don’t have adequate heating, they don’t have adequate lighting, they don’t have adequate space. Now everybody is going to have space to be themselves and live as a family.”

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.