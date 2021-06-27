North Mankato cancer patient receives bedroom makeover

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Standing between Jessica Reedstrom and the gift of a lifetime was a set of double doors.

Reedstrom is no stranger to overcoming obstacles. She has been battling breast cancer since 2016. Now in stage four, she has fought her way through countless rounds of chemotherapy, surgeries and radiation.

Just in time for her 34th birthday, Reedstrom’s close friend nominated her for a bedroom makeover by My Happy Haven, a nonprofit organization based in Mason City, Iowa that provides comfortable spaces for women battling cancer.

“We kind of all congregate in our bedroom since it’s on the main floor and it’s kind of like a catch all area for all of us,” Reedstrom said.

Soon after, Reedstrom was chosen for the remodel in her lower North Mankato home.

With the project’s $3,000 goal reached, My Happy Haven volunteers booked Reedstrom, her husband and their four children into a hotel while construction was underway.

Local businesses helped install new carpet and blinds, roll a fresh coat of paint and place decorations around the room.

Lisa Tan, president and co-founder of My Happy Haven, stated, “We always say that we’re sorry that there’s a reason to do this, but we’re so fortunate that we can do something for her.”

Sunday morning, Reedstrom was surrounded by her family, friends and donors for the big reveal.

Reedstrom mentioned, “It doesn’t really seem like it’s my room. It’s really awesome and beautiful.”

“Every time that we open those doors to the room for the first time and we see the expression on their face, it’s worth every hurdle we jumped,” Tan explained.

Complete with cozy bedding, fresh flowers, a fireplace and personalized touches, Reedstrom said it is the perfect space for resting and healing.

“I spend a lot of time resting. I’m really tired a lot of the time, so it’ll be nice just to have this new, refreshed space to spend time in and hopefully just feel good in,” Reedstrom added.

My Happy Haven said the project was made possible by the community’s donations of funds, items and services.

Tan hopes to establish a Mankato-based location of the organization to provide more renovations like Reedstrom’s to cancer patients in the area.

“The businesses and individuals of Mankato always come forward. I mean we could’ve painted the room three times, we could’ve laid carpet with two or three different layers, and so our hope is that somebody now in Mankato will come forward and will want to start one, because the support is absolutely phenomenal,” Tan mentioned.

Reedstrom says she’s thankful for everyone’s support.

“People who don’t even know me giving me donations and stuff is always mind-boggling and really cool, but it’s really just overwhelming,” Reedstrom said.

