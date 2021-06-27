Walz signs five budget bills into law

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Gov. Tim Walz has signed five budget bills into law, including the omnibus legacy, higher education, agriculture, commerce and energy and transportation bills.

The agriculture bill includes funding for Biofuels infrastructure as well as funding for meat inspection and small meat processors due to a need for increased meat processing capacity.

The bill also invests in farm outreach and rural mental health.

The commerce and energy bill includes funding for clean energy research, solar projects at schools and the creation of an Energy Transition Office at the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.

Finally, the transportation bill funds improvements to state roads and bridges and funds enhancements to the state’s multimodal transportation system.

It also provides a state match that will support the establishment of a second daily passenger train to Chicago and provides funding for body cameras for state troopers.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.