Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Walz signs five budget bills into law

FILE — In this Aug. 30, 2005 file photo, the Minnesota State Capitol is shown in St. Paul, Minn.
FILE — In this Aug. 30, 2005 file photo, the Minnesota State Capitol is shown in St. Paul, Minn.(AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
By Holly Bernstein
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Gov. Tim Walz has signed five budget bills into law, including the omnibus legacy, higher education, agriculture, commerce and energy and transportation bills.

The agriculture bill includes funding for Biofuels infrastructure as well as funding for meat inspection and small meat processors due to a need for increased meat processing capacity.

The bill also invests in farm outreach and rural mental health.

The commerce and energy bill includes funding for clean energy research, solar projects at schools and the creation of an Energy Transition Office at the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.

Finally, the transportation bill funds improvements to state roads and bridges and funds enhancements to the state’s multimodal transportation system.

It also provides a state match that will support the establishment of a second daily passenger train to Chicago and provides funding for body cameras for state troopers.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Fire damages Mankato home early Saturday morning
There will be drinks by the poolside and the zipline will be available for use
Spring Lake Park to host 21+ adult nights
Cpl. Eric John Niss-De Jesus
Procession held for Cpl. Eric-John Niss De Jesus
FILE — Authorities in New Ulm have released additional details following the death of a man who...
New Ulm Police: Driver was ‘possibly impaired’ before fatally shooting himself
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin awaits sentencing Friday, June 25, 2021, from a...
Derek Chauvin gets 22 1/2 years in prison for George Floyd’s death

Latest News

The Celebrity Edge cruise ship is docked at Port Everglades, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Fort...
All Aboard! 1st post-pandemic cruise ship from US sails away
LSH top Owatonna
LSH top Owatonna
Planting event North Mankato
Community members come out for pollination week planting in North Mankato
Rob Tindal
Benefit held for the Tindal family