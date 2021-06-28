20th Annual Mankato Pridefest returns

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After a year off due to the pandemic, Mankato’s Pridefest returns this September.

The 20th annual festival kicks off September 11 with a parade down Riverfront Drive at 11:30 a.m. followed by the festival at Riverfront Park, beginning at noon.

This year’s theme is “We are the Radical Resistance”.

“It’s a really powerful theme because Prides’ roots are really from police brutality at Stonewall Inn in 1969. So we are kind of going back to those roots and the resistance part is just, us existing is resisting, so we really want to provide some educational opportunities about what pride is,” said South Central Minnesota Pride Executive Director Jeni Kolstad.

Kolstad says the public can expect performances, food, exhibits and more.

For parade and exhibitor registration, visit Festival & Events | scmnpride.

More information can be found at (15) 2021 Mankato PrideFest! | Facebook.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.