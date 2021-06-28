Your Photos
American Legion: Mankato National wins title over American 1-0

Riley Bersaw pitched five innings including 4 K’s to earn the win.
Riley Bersaw pitched five innings including 4 K’s to earn the win.(KEYC)
By Mary Rominger
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For the first time, Mankato National and Mankato American meet in the title game of the 14th Annual Mulvihill Invitational.

American advanced with wins over LeSueur-Henderson and Owatonna, while National took down Chanhassen and Prior Lake.

National outfielder, Wyant Fowlds, was the eventual hero with the game-winning RBI single in the fifth inning to help Mankato National claim the Mulvilhill championship.

Riley Bersaw pitched five innings including 4 K's to earn the win.

