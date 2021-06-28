American Legion: Mankato National wins title over American 1-0

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For the first time, Mankato National and Mankato American meet in the title game of the 14th Annual Mulvihill Invitational.

American advanced with wins over LeSueur-Henderson and Owatonna, while National took down Chanhassen and Prior Lake.

National outfielder, Wyant Fowlds, was the eventual hero with the game-winning RBI single in the fifth inning to help Mankato National claim the Mulvilhill championship.

Riley Bersaw pitched five innings including 4 K’s to earn the win.

