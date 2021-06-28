Your Photos
Ex-Minnesota home-care operator sentenced for Medicaid fraud

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A judge says a former home-care nursing agency operator in southwestern Minnesota must serve more than seven years in prison for allegedly scamming Medicaid out of more than $1.8 million.

Remona L. Brown, 55, of Lansing, Michigan, was convicted in May on several courts of aiding and abetting fraud that focused on the now defunct Caring & Compassionate Healthcare Agency in Worthington. Authorities say she submitted more than 6,000 false claims over three years.

Brown’s sentence calls for her to serve the first five years in prison and the balance on supervised release. She was also ordered to pay back the money she’s accused of stealing, the Star Tribune reported.

Many of the proceeds from the fraudulent billing were deposited in bank accounts in Michigan controlled by Brown’s family members, who sent some of that money back to Brown, authorities said. The agency also had a location in Michigan.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

