Fireworks and PTSD: How veterans, survivors of gun violence are impacted

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Fireworks will be set off this weekend to celebrate the 4th of July holiday, and for those with gunshot-related PTSD, the sparkles in the sky pose risks to their mental health.

The American Psychiatric Association says PTSD, or posttraumatic stress disorder, can cause people to relive traumatic events in flashbacks. PTSD can be set off with something as small as a noise or touch.

Noise from fireworks is similar to gunshots, and for veterans and victims of gun violence, Independence Day can be a grim reminder of the trauma they endured.

“It’s just an association. Just like smoke is associated with fire. This goes off, and the person’s triggered and there’s this cascade of emotions and physiological responses, and so even though rationally you know that there isn’t a danger, it’s this part of you that feels not okay,” said Andrew Archer, a clinical social worker and therapist at MN Mental Health Services.

