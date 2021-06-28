Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Man wounded by stray bullet during gunfire in Times Square

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say a man who was reportedly visiting New York City with his family was shot and wounded in Times Square by a stray bullet during gunfire from a possible dispute between vendors.

Police say the 21-year-old victim was shot in the back about 5:15 p.m. Sunday.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment of what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

No one else was hurt in the shooting. No arrests were immediately reported.

Sunday’s shooting took place near the site of a May 8 shooting that wounded two women and a 4-year-old girl.

A man was later arrested following that shooting.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The rubble is seen at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla., Friday, June 25,...
Report showed ‘major’ damage before Florida condo collapse
Jessica Reedstrom (middle) poses with volunteers from My Happy Haven
North Mankato cancer patient receives bedroom makeover
Rob Tindal
Benefit held for the Tindal family
File photo
Fire damages Mankato home early Saturday morning
Josh Ternyak
16-year-old creates Bitcoin forecasting website

Latest News

Lisa and Kelsey from KEYC News Now loaded up their kayak and headed to Nicollet to enjoy all...
Enjoying the great outdoors while kayaking
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Tunneling Florida rescuers spot voids, search for survivors in condo rubble
Lisa and Kelsey from KEYC News Now loaded up their kayak and headed to Nicollet to enjoy all...
Enjoying the great outdoors while kayaking
Mission 22 motorcycle run raises awareness about veteran suicide
Benefit held for the Tindal family