Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Maya Moore to receive Arthur Ashe Award at The ESPYS

FILE — Minnesota Lynx's Maya Moore in action during the first half of a WNBA basketball game...
FILE — Minnesota Lynx's Maya Moore in action during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Indiana Fever, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, in Indianapolis. Minnesota won 80-69.(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Maya Moore will receive the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at The ESPYS for her work on criminal justice reform.

The four-time WNBA champion will receive the honor from “Good Morning America’s” Robin Roberts on July 10 in New York. It’s the same day that the late tennis champion would have turned 78.

Moore stepped away from her basketball career in 2019 to seek justice for Jonathan Irons, who was serving a 50-year prison sentence after being wrongly convicted of burglary and assault. Irons’ conviction was overturned last year and he was freed. The couple later married.

Moore formed a “Win With Justice” campaign to educate the public on the power of prosecutors and organize for Irons’ freedom.

Moore has won two Olympic gold medals and been the WNBA’s MVP and a three-time MVP at the league’s All-Star Game. She is the subject of the film “Breakaway,” which will debut July 13 on ESPN and re-air Aug. 8 on ABC.

The Ashe Award is given to individuals whose contributions transcend sports. Among the previous honorees are Muhammad Ali, Billie Jean King and Pat Summitt.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The rubble is seen at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla., Friday, June 25,...
Report showed ‘major’ damage before Florida condo collapse
Jessica Reedstrom (middle) poses with volunteers from My Happy Haven
North Mankato cancer patient receives bedroom makeover
Rob Tindal
Benefit held for the Tindal family
A Mankato teen will be tried as an adult after allegedly beating a toddler to death.
Teen murder suspect to be tried as adult
Mankato Public Safety says one person has been charged with assault after a fight that broke...
One injured, one arrested following downtown assualt

Latest News

Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson fields a ball hit by the Cleveland Indians at a...
Twins-White Sox series opener postponed by rain
Riley Bersaw pitched five innings including 4 K’s to earn the win.
American Legion: Mankato National wins title over American 1-0
LeSueur-Henderson defeats Owatonna.
American Legion: Mulvihill Invite faces rain delays, LeSueur-Henderson defeats Owatonna
The United South Central Rebels placed 18th with a 461.
Fairmont, USC finish top-20 at MSHSL Clay Target State Tournament