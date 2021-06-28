One injured, one arrested following downtown assualt

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety says one person has been charged with assault after a fight that broke out downtown on Saturday night.

Police were called to 515 South Front Street around 1:15 p.m. on Saturday. That’s where they found a 22-year-old male victim. He was hospitalized with facial injuries and a loss of blood.

“We were able to look on cameras to determine that there was another male individual who had assaulted this male and we did locate that man later on at another establishment. He was taken into custody for the assault that occurred and captured on our camera,” says Dan Schisel, Associate Director of Public Safety.

The suspect, Jesus Quintero, has been charged with third-degree assault and disorderly conduct. He is currently being held in Blue Earth County Jail.

