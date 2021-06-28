Your Photos
Police, family members make plea for tips on child shootings

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minneapolis police say tips and information on the shooting of a 10-year-old Minneapolis boy who was seriously wounded nearly two months ago are lagging.

Ladavionne Garrett Jr. was riding home with his parents on April 30 when he was shot in the head. KARE-TV reports that he remains in critical condition. It was one of three north Minneapolis shootings involving child victims in the last couple of months. The other two youths, 6-year-old Aniya Allen and 9-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith died from their injuries.

Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder says the reward for information in the three cases is up to $35,000 and rising. Elder and family members of Garrett emphasize that any tips to CrimeStoppers are anonymous.

