Ramsey Police Dept. seeks help in finding missing person

RAMSEY, Minn. (KEYC) - The Ramsey Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 66-year-old Diane Johnson.

Her family reported her missing on June 26th. She was last seen on June 23rd at around 6:50 p.m. boarding a bus at Mystic Lake Casino going to the Mall of America.

Investigators most recently believe she was near the airport on June 25th at 7:45 p.m.

She is known to use public transportation and was last seen wearing a white shirt with Minnesota in maroon/red across the chest.

She is a diabetic and uses medication daily.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Diane Johnson, call 911 or contact the Ramsey Police Department.

