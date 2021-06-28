Your Photos
Ramsey Police Dept. seeks help in finding missing person(KEYC)
By Holly Bernstein
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RAMSEY, Minn. (KEYC) - The Ramsey Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 66-year-old Diane Johnson.

Her family reported her missing on June 26th. She was last seen on June 23rd at around 6:50 p.m. boarding a bus at Mystic Lake Casino going to the Mall of America.

Investigators most recently believe she was near the airport on June 25th at 7:45 p.m.

She is known to use public transportation and was last seen wearing a white shirt with Minnesota in maroon/red across the chest.

She is a diabetic and uses medication daily.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Diane Johnson, call 911 or contact the Ramsey Police Department.

