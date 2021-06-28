Ramsey Police Dept. seeks help in finding missing person
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RAMSEY, Minn. (KEYC) - The Ramsey Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 66-year-old Diane Johnson.
Her family reported her missing on June 26th. She was last seen on June 23rd at around 6:50 p.m. boarding a bus at Mystic Lake Casino going to the Mall of America.
Investigators most recently believe she was near the airport on June 25th at 7:45 p.m.
She is known to use public transportation and was last seen wearing a white shirt with Minnesota in maroon/red across the chest.
She is a diabetic and uses medication daily.
If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Diane Johnson, call 911 or contact the Ramsey Police Department.
