Teen murder suspect to be tried as adult

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato teen will be tried as an adult after allegedly beating a toddler to death.

Lee Wayne Young Jr. is suspected of sexually assaulting and fatally injuring a two-year-old boy. Young, who was 16 years old at the time, was charged with second-degree murder as a juvenile. The case has since been moved to adult court following a ruling by a Blue Earth County Judge earlier this week. This comes after the court took the seriousness of the alleged offense, the culpability of the victim, Young’s criminal history, and the adequacy of the potential sentence into consideration.

“The case was transferred to adult court. A complaint was filed in adult court, and the juvenile is now being housed in an adult facility out of the county but in another adult facility, and the presumption is moving forward that he will receive an adult sentence if convicted,” says Pat McDermott, Blue Earth County Attorney.

Young’s bail is set at $3 million with no conditions or $1 million with conditions. If convicted, he will *NOW* face up to 40 years in prison. Young’s first court appearance is scheduled for next week.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.