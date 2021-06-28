Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Teen murder suspect to be tried as adult

A Mankato teen will be tried as an adult after allegedly beating a toddler to death.
A Mankato teen will be tried as an adult after allegedly beating a toddler to death.(KEYC News Now)
By Meghan Grey
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato teen will be tried as an adult after allegedly beating a toddler to death.

Lee Wayne Young Jr. is suspected of sexually assaulting and fatally injuring a two-year-old boy. Young, who was 16 years old at the time, was charged with second-degree murder as a juvenile. The case has since been moved to adult court following a ruling by a Blue Earth County Judge earlier this week. This comes after the court took the seriousness of the alleged offense, the culpability of the victim, Young’s criminal history, and the adequacy of the potential sentence into consideration.

“The case was transferred to adult court. A complaint was filed in adult court, and the juvenile is now being housed in an adult facility out of the county but in another adult facility, and the presumption is moving forward that he will receive an adult sentence if convicted,” says Pat McDermott, Blue Earth County Attorney.

Young’s bail is set at $3 million with no conditions or $1 million with conditions. If convicted, he will *NOW* face up to 40 years in prison. Young’s first court appearance is scheduled for next week.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The rubble is seen at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla., Friday, June 25,...
Report showed ‘major’ damage before Florida condo collapse
Jessica Reedstrom (middle) poses with volunteers from My Happy Haven
North Mankato cancer patient receives bedroom makeover
Rob Tindal
Benefit held for the Tindal family
File photo
Fire damages Mankato home early Saturday morning
Josh Ternyak
16-year-old creates Bitcoin forecasting website

Latest News

People walk down Riverfront Drive at Mankato PrideFest parade in 2019.
20th Annual Mankato Pridefest returns
Mankato Public Safety says one person has been charged with assault after a fight that broke...
One injured, one arrested following downtown assualt
Lisa and Kelsey from KEYC News Now loaded up their kayak and headed to Nicollet to enjoy all...
Enjoying the great outdoors while kayaking
tc2 62821
KEYC News Now at Noon Weather 62821