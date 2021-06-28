Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Tropical storm could form off Georgia and South Carolina

A tropical disturbance along the coast of South Carolina could become a tropical storm.
A tropical disturbance along the coast of South Carolina could become a tropical storm.(CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Forecasters are watching a weather system they say has a good chance of strengthening and dropping large amounts of rain on the Georgia and South Carolina coastlines.

The National Hurricane Center said Monday morning that the well-defined area of low pressure is about 190 miles east of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

Forecasters have given it a 70% chance of strengthening into a cyclone, saying it could soon become a tropical depression or tropical storm.

Forecasters say the fast-moving system could reach the Georgia and South Carolina coasts as early as Monday night.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The rubble is seen at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla., Friday, June 25,...
Report showed ‘major’ damage before Florida condo collapse
Jessica Reedstrom (middle) poses with volunteers from My Happy Haven
North Mankato cancer patient receives bedroom makeover
Rob Tindal
Benefit held for the Tindal family
File photo
Fire damages Mankato home early Saturday morning
Josh Ternyak
16-year-old creates Bitcoin forecasting website

Latest News

Lisa and Kelsey from KEYC News Now loaded up their kayak and headed to Nicollet to enjoy all...
Enjoying the great outdoors while kayaking
Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on a week long trip in Europe traveling to Germany, France...
US warns that Islamic State extremists still a world threat
FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
Supreme Court won’t revive school’s transgender bathroom ban
Two men have started a treasure hunt in Utah.
Treasure hunt: Search underway for $10,000 hidden in Utah