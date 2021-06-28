Your Photos
Twins-White Sox series opener postponed by rain

Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson fields a ball hit by the Cleveland Indians at a...
Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson fields a ball hit by the Cleveland Indians at a baseball game Friday, June 25, 2021, in Minneapolis. The Twins won 8-7.(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
By MICHAL DWOJAK
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) — The opener of a scheduled four-game series between the Minnesota Twins and the Chicago White Sox was postponed Monday because of rain.

The teams will play a doubleheader on July 19.

Barring future postponements, the doubleheader will be the seventh of the season for Chicago and fourth for Minnesota. The Twins had a game against Cleveland postponed on Saturday.

Chicago right-hander Lucas Giolito (5-5, 3.80 ERA) and Minnesota right-hander Kenta Maeda (3-2, 4.85), who were scheduled to pitch Monday, are now set for Tuesday.

The White Sox have lost seven of their last nine games, including two of three against Seattle over the weekend. The Twins have won seven of nine.

First-place Chicago leads Cleveland by 2 1/2 games in the AL Central and Minnesota by 11 1/2 games.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

