Two Mankato redevelopment sites receive DEED contamination Cleanup Grants.

DEED awards Range Street Redevelopment $50,000 dollars for investigation funding.
By Bernadette Heier
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) awards two Mankato redevelopment sites Contamination Cleanup Grants.

Grants are part of the $3.89 million in grants awarded to eight communities across the state, to cleanup or investigate 11 contaminated sites approved for redevelopment.

Cleanup grants cover up to 75 percent of de-contamination costs.

Locally, the former public works site at 221 Lamm St. in Mankato is awarded $281, 325 dollars in cleanup funding for the site contaminated with petroleum and other contaminants.

This site will be redevelopment into a 46-unit affordable apartment building. Cleanup begins this fall.

“Redevelopment has long been a priority in the Mankato community and these grants are really instrumental in being able to do some of that preliminary work that needs to be done to help projects move forward,” said City of Mankato Associate Director for Housing and Economic Development, Kristin Prososki.

The second grant goes to the Range Street Redevelopment in the amount of $50,000 dollars for investigation funding. The site was previously occupied by Dutler’s Bowling Ally, a car wash and other uses.

“Really what that means is doing testing of the soil and groundwater in the area just to determine if there are any environmental things that need to be addressed during development,” said Prososki.

The Range Street site will be redeveloped into two four-story, mixed-use buildings, that includes 120 apartment units. A quick-service restaurant will also be constructed.

Phase one of that project, the investigation assessment, begins this summer.

