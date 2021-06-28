Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Water safety tips for boaters, swimmers this holiday weekend

Child steps into lake
Child steps into lake(KEYC News Now)
By Meghan Grey
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As Americans prepare for Independence Day this weekend, many are looking forward to getting in the water. The Mankato YMCA and American Red Cross weighed in on what boaters and swimmers should know to stay safe.

“You just never know. You never know if there’s gonna be a medical emergency,” said Jose Rosales Yepez, the aquatics director at Mankato Family YMCA.

High temperatures and sunny skies can cause exhaustion, sunburn and dehydration within minutes.

Yepez added, “Most people don’t think about that aspect of it when you’re out swimming and you’re around the water.”

People should buckle up an appropriately fitted Coast Guard-approved lifejacket before boarding a boat or getting in the water.

Lake swimmers should prepare for uneven depths and wind currents.

Lynette Nyman, regional communications manager of Minnesota and the Dakotas for the American Red Cross stated, “Our lakes, believe it or not, they’re quite powerful, and you might be out there and thinking oh I’m fine, you know, I fell off my paddleboard or I’m swimming and I’m just fine, and then maybe you’re swept out quickly and then there you are in water, so to speak, in over your head. You can’t touch the ground.”

Peer pressure poses a great risk to young swimmers who are untrained to venture out of shallow water. Kids should be accompanied at all times.

“Lifeguards don’t replace the watchful eye of a parent or another trusted adult,” Nyman explained.

Boaters should remain mindful of their alcohol consumption.

Nyman mentioned, “Boating and drinking sometimes don’t go very good together, so we encourage everyone to be safer boaters, just as you would when you’re driving your car.”

It’s important to remember emergency situations can happen to anyone.

Yepez said, “Drowning, it’s silent. Once a swimmer goes passive, as we call it, a passive drowning victim, there’s just no movement, and it’s hard to tell.”

Enrolling non-swimmers in lessons can decrease the likelihood of water-related accidents.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The rubble is seen at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla., Friday, June 25,...
Report showed ‘major’ damage before Florida condo collapse
Jessica Reedstrom (middle) poses with volunteers from My Happy Haven
North Mankato cancer patient receives bedroom makeover
Rob Tindal
Benefit held for the Tindal family
A Mankato teen will be tried as an adult after allegedly beating a toddler to death.
Teen murder suspect to be tried as adult
Mankato Public Safety says one person has been charged with assault after a fight that broke...
One injured, one arrested following downtown assualt

Latest News

Fireworks may trigger PTSD
Fireworks and PTSD: How veterans, survivors of gun violence are impacted
FILE — A judge says a former home-care nursing agency operator in southwestern Minnesota must...
Ex-Minnesota home-care operator sentenced for Medicaid fraud
Allina Health says the flu shot will be mandatory for all employees, starting this flu season.
Flu shots mandatory for all Allina Health employees
Minnesota Senior Games competitors
Minnesota Senior Games coming to Mankato