Water safety tips for boaters, swimmers this holiday weekend

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As Americans prepare for Independence Day this weekend, many are looking forward to getting in the water. The Mankato YMCA and American Red Cross weighed in on what boaters and swimmers should know to stay safe.

“You just never know. You never know if there’s gonna be a medical emergency,” said Jose Rosales Yepez, the aquatics director at Mankato Family YMCA.

High temperatures and sunny skies can cause exhaustion, sunburn and dehydration within minutes.

Yepez added, “Most people don’t think about that aspect of it when you’re out swimming and you’re around the water.”

People should buckle up an appropriately fitted Coast Guard-approved lifejacket before boarding a boat or getting in the water.

Lake swimmers should prepare for uneven depths and wind currents.

Lynette Nyman, regional communications manager of Minnesota and the Dakotas for the American Red Cross stated, “Our lakes, believe it or not, they’re quite powerful, and you might be out there and thinking oh I’m fine, you know, I fell off my paddleboard or I’m swimming and I’m just fine, and then maybe you’re swept out quickly and then there you are in water, so to speak, in over your head. You can’t touch the ground.”

Peer pressure poses a great risk to young swimmers who are untrained to venture out of shallow water. Kids should be accompanied at all times.

“Lifeguards don’t replace the watchful eye of a parent or another trusted adult,” Nyman explained.

Boaters should remain mindful of their alcohol consumption.

Nyman mentioned, “Boating and drinking sometimes don’t go very good together, so we encourage everyone to be safer boaters, just as you would when you’re driving your car.”

It’s important to remember emergency situations can happen to anyone.

Yepez said, “Drowning, it’s silent. Once a swimmer goes passive, as we call it, a passive drowning victim, there’s just no movement, and it’s hard to tell.”

Enrolling non-swimmers in lessons can decrease the likelihood of water-related accidents.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.