2nd daily St. Paul-to-Chicago Amtrak train expected in 2024

FILE — A second Amtrak passenger train that will run between St. Paul and Chicago is expected...
FILE — A second Amtrak passenger train that will run between St. Paul and Chicago is expected to begin daily service in 2024, after Minnesota lawmakers set aside $10 million for the project.(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A second Amtrak passenger train that will run between St. Paul and Chicago is expected to begin daily service in 2024, after Minnesota lawmakers set aside $10 million for the project.

The money from the state was the final piece needed to jump-start the additional round-trip service to Chicago’s Union Station.

The Twin Cities-Milwaukee-Chicago Intercity Passenger Rail Project added a second daily...
The Twin Cities-Milwaukee-Chicago Intercity Passenger Rail Project added a second daily round-trip passenger train on the 411-mile corridor between Chicago, Illinois and Twin Cities in Minnesota.(Wisconsin Department of Transportation)

Minnesota now joins the federal government, Wisconsin and Amtrak in funding the $53.3 million capital portion of the project.

The trip would take about 7 1/2 hours and is expected to ferry about 124,000 passengers between St. Paul and Chicago each year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

