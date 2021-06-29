Your Photos
The Docket: council discusses body cameras, medical cannabis ordinance

The Docket is your political forecast that takes a look ahead at what's happening in politics each week that matters to you.
The Docket is your political forecast that takes a look ahead at what’s happening in politics each week that matters to you.(KEYC)
By Holly Bernstein
Updated: 35 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - During a work session Monday night, Mankato Director of Public Safety Amy Vokal said public safety has considered the idea of purchasing body worn cameras over the past couple of years.

This year, she said they intend to bring a proposal forward to add them to the capital budget.

“Our proposed strategy is to first engage our community partners prior to the acquisition of body worn cameras or bringing it forward to the council. One of the things we want to bring forward is that we will, if it’s passed, if it’s approved in the capital budget, have opportunity for the community to have formal engagement,” Vokal said.

She also said that prior to the purchase of the cameras, there would be public meetings to allow for people to have a say in policy.

Vokal added that the department supports the idea.

“There’s very little controversy within the public safety department of whether this is a good policy move or not,” said Vokal.

City council has also recently received an inquiry looking to have a medical cannabis dispensary in Mankato.

But the council has found that city code prohibits the sale of any licensed products containing marijuana.

During Monday’s work session, the council discussed updating the ordinance to comply with state statute as it relates to medical cannabis.

“What the applicant is asking is for the City of Mankato to update our tobacco ordinance so that it’s compliant with Minnesota law as it relates to medical cannabis only,” said Mankato City Manager Susan Arntz.

There is currently not a medical cannabis dispensary in Mankato.

During the work session, council member Jenn Melby-Kelley said a local dispensary would benefit patients who otherwise have to go out of town.

“It would be great to have that dispensary here, so if we could really work to make that work I think that would be a really good thing for the community,” Melby-Kelley said.

The council will have a public hearing for the updated ordinance.

Mankato City Council expects to be back for their first in-person meeting since the pandemic in the middle of July.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

