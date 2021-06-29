Your Photos
Gophers football stadium renamed as Huntington Bank Stadium

FILE — Michigan and Minnesota prepare to play their first match of the season at an almost...
FILE — Michigan and Minnesota prepare to play their first match of the season at an almost empty TCF Bank Stadium in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Minneapolis.(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The University of Minnesota Board of Regents on Tuesday voted in favor of renaming the Gopher’s football stadium to Huntington Bank Stadium.

The change is effective immediately.

The stadium had been known as TCF Bank Stadium since it opened in 2009, but Huntington completed its merger with TCF earlier this month.

Minnesota’s first game in the renamed stadium will be Thursday, Sept. 2 against Ohio State. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. and the game will be broadcast nationally on FOX.

