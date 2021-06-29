Hagedorn to hold first in-person town hall for 2021

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Congressman Jim Hagedorn (MN-01) will host a Town Hall on Wednesday, July 7th at 6:00 p.m. at the La Crescent Area Event Center.

The meeting will provide a discussion on a range of federal issues and their impact on southern Minnesota.

This in-person town hall event will be the first of a series of town halls conducted across Minnesota’s First Congressional District, with at least one in each of the District’s 21 counties.

