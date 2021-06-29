Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Independence Day travel expected to reach record-breaking levels

More than 47.7 million Americans are expected to travel this Independence Day.
More than 47.7 million Americans are expected to travel this Independence Day.(Storyblocks Enterprise)
By Meghan Grey
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — More than 47.7 million Americans are expected to travel this Independence Day.

According to AAA, Americans should expect record-breaking levels of car travel this weekend. With increased traffic and delays, commuters should plan ahead. Hotel, gas and car rental prices are expected to rise.

Traveler volumes are bouncing back to pre-pandemic levels; a 40% increase from last year. AAA says it’s exciting to see the industry recover from a tough year.

“There are so many different industries and locations that rely on tourists’ income and foot traffic to be able to support and sustain their communities, but it’s also a nod to the fact that we are starting to get back to a pre-pandemic normal, and that’s just so comforting for everyone to know and to hear,” explained Meredith Mitts, public affairs specialist for AAA of Minnesota and Iowa.

Despite the progress, AAA encourages travelers to remain mindful of health precautions.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mankato teen will be tried as an adult after allegedly beating a toddler to death.
Teen murder suspect to be tried as adult
Mankato Public Safety says one person has been charged with assault after a fight that broke...
One injured, one arrested following downtown assualt
DEED awards Range Street Redevelopment $50,000 dollars for investigation funding.
Two Mankato redevelopment sites receive DEED contamination cleanup grants
FILE — A judge says a former home-care nursing agency operator in southwestern Minnesota must...
Ex-Minnesota home-care operator sentenced for Medicaid fraud
A shortage of tanker truck drivers, along with the pandemic-related travel surge, is causing...
Some stations running out of gasoline ahead of Independence Day

Latest News

A makeshift memorial bears photos of some of the missing people that hangs from a fence, near...
Recently married lawyer and husband missing in collapse
In this Jan. 28, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders in...
Roads, bridges, jobs: Biden selling big infrastructure deal
FILE — Nathaniel Coleman climbs during the men's boulder qualification at the climbing World...
Climbing to make its Olympic debut at Tokyo Games
FILE — A second Amtrak passenger train that will run between St. Paul and Chicago is expected...
2nd daily St. Paul-to-Chicago Amtrak train expected in 2024