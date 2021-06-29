Independence Day travel expected to reach record-breaking levels

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — More than 47.7 million Americans are expected to travel this Independence Day.

According to AAA, Americans should expect record-breaking levels of car travel this weekend. With increased traffic and delays, commuters should plan ahead. Hotel, gas and car rental prices are expected to rise.

Traveler volumes are bouncing back to pre-pandemic levels; a 40% increase from last year. AAA says it’s exciting to see the industry recover from a tough year.

“There are so many different industries and locations that rely on tourists’ income and foot traffic to be able to support and sustain their communities, but it’s also a nod to the fact that we are starting to get back to a pre-pandemic normal, and that’s just so comforting for everyone to know and to hear,” explained Meredith Mitts, public affairs specialist for AAA of Minnesota and Iowa.

Despite the progress, AAA encourages travelers to remain mindful of health precautions.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.