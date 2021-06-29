Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Iowa man charged in death of another man following fight

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWEA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A north-central Iowa man has been charged with voluntary manslaughter, accused of causing the death of another man during a fight last spring.

Robert Laverty, 51, of Swea City, was charged last week in the April death of Casey Tobin, 41, also of Swea City, the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies found Tobin on April 3 unconscious on a Swea City street corner, sheriff’s officials said. Authorities believe Tobin and Laverty had fought earlier in the day, and that Tobin died of his injuries from the fight.

Authorities have not given details on what may have led to the fight.

Laverty was arrested in the case on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mankato teen will be tried as an adult after allegedly beating a toddler to death.
Teen murder suspect to be tried as adult
Mankato Public Safety says one person has been charged with assault after a fight that broke...
One injured, one arrested following downtown assualt
DEED awards Range Street Redevelopment $50,000 dollars for investigation funding.
Two Mankato redevelopment sites receive DEED contamination cleanup grants
FILE — A judge says a former home-care nursing agency operator in southwestern Minnesota must...
Ex-Minnesota home-care operator sentenced for Medicaid fraud
A shortage of tanker truck drivers, along with the pandemic-related travel surge, is causing...
Some stations running out of gasoline ahead of Independence Day

Latest News

FILE — The University of Minnesota Board of Regents on Tuesday agreed to raise tuition for the...
University of Minnesota leaders agree to 1.5% tuition hike
Former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks during the Iowa Republican Party's...
‘It definitely feels early’: GOP’s long race to 2024 begins
Former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks during the Iowa Republican Party's...
‘It definitely feels early’: GOP’s long race to 2024 begins
KEYC WEATHER
Mark Tarello's Weather Update