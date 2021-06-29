Mankato clinic to close COVID-19 Hotline and Respiratory Clinic.

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Due to Covid-19 cases largely receding in our region, Mankato Clinic is closing its Covid-19 hotline and Repository Clinic.

Closure is set for July 1. The drive-thru testing at Madison East Center closed June 25.

“This is a positive development because this shows a decrease in our COVID-19 cases in our area and a really good marker for our community,” said Mankato Clinic Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Andrew Lundquist.

Patients who have COVID-like symptoms or exposure are asked to call the Urgent Care phone number.

Mankato Clinic is not holding vaccination clinics, since vaccines remain widely available at local pharmacies and other vaccination sites.

