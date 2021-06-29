NCAA to adopt interim NIL policy to go in effect July 1st

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The landscape of college sports will change as soon as July 1st, when athletes have the green light to receive compensation for their name, image and likeness.

On Monday, the Division I Council voted to recommend the NCAA’s interim NIL policy to the Division I Board of Directors.

The interim would serve as a stopgap measure until federal legislation is adopted.

Minnesota State Universty, Mankato’s Division I men’s and women’s ice hockey programs will be impacted by the guidance from the NCAA.

Maverick Hockey is the home of high-profile athletes who’ve achieved all-American status, national nominations and program success.

“People look at this and say ‘Well, is this really going to create an opportunity in a market like Mankato?’ There is some speculation that we might, with a high-profile sport like Division I hockey, have some opportunities. In a bigger metropolitan area like the Twin Cities you think about the Gophers, but they’re competing with all the professional teams up there. Their athletes may find their opportunities a little bit more limited than in a market like Mankato,” director of athletics, Kevin Busiman said.

There are many unknowns regarding the outcome of college athletes monetizing their NIL.

Schools may see additional recruiting advantages, along with the chance for third parties or agent-types to scam college athletes.

“Our opportunity is going to be with educating our student athletes. We really can’t negotiate the deals with them. We’re not supposed to be privy to the details. We can’t arrange endorsements or sponsors for them, but we do need to make sure that they are educated and aware of what their opportunities are and we’re also going to work with a third-party vendor that will help in assisting that process,” Buisman added.

The eventual introduction of NIL legislation will look different for every athlete, sport, gender, institution, and state — truly allowing athletes to leverage their own brand and identity.

“We have some questions about how it’s going to impact across gender. Will there be similar opportunities for men’s and women’s student athletes? Is it going to create any tension amongst teammates when some are getting endorsement opportunities and others may not. It’ll take a while to sort of smooth out the edges so to speak and see what happens,” Buisman said.

On Wednesday, the board will review the Division I Council’s recommended interim NIL policy.

Governance committees in Divisions II and III are also expected to vote.

