North Mankato completes financial audit

By Kelsey Barchenger
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - North Mankato has completed its financial audit for 2020.

Finance Director Kevin McCann said the year ended on a positive note, especially due to stimulus funding. McCann says the audit confirms stimulus funding was appropriately spent, which increased the city’s fund balance for the year. Looking ahead, McCann says the city has additional money in stimulus funding that it is looking into how to spend.

“In terms of the finances, 2020 was kind of a rollercoaster of a year. You know we started off the year just everything’s kind of hunky-dory. We had recently adopted the 2020 budget. Then the COVID-19 pandemic started,” says Kevin McCann, North Mankato Finance Director.

To view the full report, visit www.northmankato.com.

