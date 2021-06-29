Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Officials: 2 killed in natural gas line explosion in Texas

Two people were killed and three injured in a natural gas pipeline explosion in Texas,...
Two people were killed and three injured in a natural gas pipeline explosion in Texas, officials said.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARMERSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Two people were killed and three injured in a natural gas pipeline explosion in Texas, officials said.

The deadly blast happened around 4 p.m. Monday at an Atmos Energy facility in Collin County near Farmersville, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) northeast of Dallas. Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner said the explosion appeared to be an accident but he invited the FBI to assist in the investigation.

It was not immediately known what caused the blast.

Those involved in the explosion were contractors for Atmos Energy, and the Collin County Sheriff’s Office said Monday night the contractors were employees of Bobcat Contracting and Fesco Petroleum Engineering. Two of the injured were taken to a hospital.

The workers were servicing a gas line when the explosion happened, Farmersville police Chief Mike Sullivan told WFAA-TV. The Princeton and Farmersville fire departments, Collin County EMS and multiple other local law enforcement agencies responded to the blast.

“Our prayers are with those who were affected by the events in Farmersville, Texas, today,” Atmos Energy said in statement. “Out of respect for their privacy, we are not releasing any names or additional details at this stage,” the statement added.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mankato teen will be tried as an adult after allegedly beating a toddler to death.
Teen murder suspect to be tried as adult
Mankato Public Safety says one person has been charged with assault after a fight that broke...
One injured, one arrested following downtown assualt
FILE — A judge says a former home-care nursing agency operator in southwestern Minnesota must...
Ex-Minnesota home-care operator sentenced for Medicaid fraud
DEED awards Range Street Redevelopment $50,000 dollars for investigation funding.
Two Mankato redevelopment sites receive DEED contamination cleanup grants
Jessica Reedstrom (middle) poses with volunteers from My Happy Haven
North Mankato cancer patient receives bedroom makeover

Latest News

During a work session Monday night, Mankato Director of Public Safety Amy Vokal said public...
The Docket: council discusses body cameras, medical cannabis ordinance
This image shows Tropical Storm Danny after it made landfall.
Remnants of tropical storm spread rain in Georgia, Alabama
FILE - This Thursday, June 24, 2021, file photo, shows a sister building of a condominium that...
In collapsed building’s twin, most residents are staying put
safds
‘Excruciating’: Florida condo collapse search stretches to Day 6