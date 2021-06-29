Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Prosecutors will ask grand jury to probe building collapse

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Prosecutors in Florida will pursue a grand jury investigation into the deadly collapse of an oceanfront condominium building, officials said Tuesday.

Miami-Dade County Daniella Levine Cava said at a news conference that she fully supports such an investigation. State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said she would bring the matter before grand jurors soon.

“I am going to urge them to take a look at it,” Rundle told the Miami Herald. “Whether they do or not, it’s completely their decision.”

Grand juries in South Florida have examined other large-scale disasters, such as the 2018 collapse of a pedestrian bridge at Florida International University, which killed six people. That investigation is ongoing.

Criminal charges in such matters are possible, such as the third-degree felony murder and manslaughter charges brought in the 1996 accidental crash of ValuJet 592 in the Everglades that killed 110 people.

The grand jury’s investigation would examine factors and decisions that led to Thursday’s collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South building in Surfside, killing at least 11 people and leaving 150 unaccounted for.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mankato teen will be tried as an adult after allegedly beating a toddler to death.
Teen murder suspect to be tried as adult
Mankato Public Safety says one person has been charged with assault after a fight that broke...
One injured, one arrested following downtown assualt
FILE — A judge says a former home-care nursing agency operator in southwestern Minnesota must...
Ex-Minnesota home-care operator sentenced for Medicaid fraud
DEED awards Range Street Redevelopment $50,000 dollars for investigation funding.
Two Mankato redevelopment sites receive DEED contamination cleanup grants
A shortage of tanker truck drivers, along with the pandemic-related travel surge, is causing...
Some stations running out of gasoline ahead of Independence Day

Latest News

North Mankato has completed its financial audit for 2020.
North Mankato completes financial audit
In this Jan. 28, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders in...
Biden taking bipartisan infrastructure deal on the road
Extreme heat is causing roadways to buckle in Washington state.
Extreme heat in Washington state is causing roadways to buckle
KEYC News Now at Noon VOD