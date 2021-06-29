University of Minnesota leaders agree to 1.5% tuition hike

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The University of Minnesota Board of Regents on Tuesday agreed to raise tuition for the first time in two years, over objections from some students who believe it’s wrong to charge more after the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Joan Gabel’s $4 billion budget for the next fiscal year includes about $50 million in spending reductions and internal reallocations. The university will use that money, along with state funding and tuition hike revenue, to help pay for investments in long-term initiatives, a 1.5% salary increase for employees and any lingering pandemic expenses.

“This proposed budget reflects difficult choices and the strength, resiliency and shared sacrifice of every member of our university family,” Gabel said.

In public comments submitted to the board, students overwhelmingly opposed the tuition increase, the Star Tribune reported.

“Increasing tuition after the pandemic is simply wrong. As a freshman last year, I didn’t get to experience any semblance of normalcy, so please explain why it’s worth another $200 this year,” university student Nick Larson wrote, referring to the increase at the Twin Cities campus that will make the yearly bill about $13,500.

Resident undergraduate tuition increases at the Duluth, Rochester, Morris and Crookston campuses will range from $157 to $187. Nonresident undergraduates at the Twin Cities campus will pay about $480 more, increasing their yearly tuition to $32,000.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.