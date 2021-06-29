Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Venmo to increase fees on instant transfers, other services

Venmo is changing the way its fees work. Instant transfers may cost more.
Venmo is changing the way its fees work. Instant transfers may cost more.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Using Venmo will soon cost you more.

The peer-to-peer payment app is raising the cost of instant transfers.

Venmo says starting Aug. 2, its fee for the feature will go up 0.5%.

The instant transfer feature gives Venmo users quick access to funds by allowing them to transfer the money to a bank account or debit card within 30 minutes.

Venmo is also raising its maximum fee from $10 to $15.

And starting July 20, the mobile payment service will start charging people who receive payment for goods and services through the app a fee of 1.9%, plus 10 cents per transaction.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mankato teen will be tried as an adult after allegedly beating a toddler to death.
Teen murder suspect to be tried as adult
Mankato Public Safety says one person has been charged with assault after a fight that broke...
One injured, one arrested following downtown assualt
FILE — A judge says a former home-care nursing agency operator in southwestern Minnesota must...
Ex-Minnesota home-care operator sentenced for Medicaid fraud
DEED awards Range Street Redevelopment $50,000 dollars for investigation funding.
Two Mankato redevelopment sites receive DEED contamination cleanup grants
A shortage of tanker truck drivers, along with the pandemic-related travel surge, is causing...
Some stations running out of gasoline ahead of Independence Day

Latest News

Extreme heat is causing roadways to buckle in Washington state.
Extreme heat in Washington state is causing roadways to buckle
KEYC News Now at Noon VOD
During a work session Monday night, Mankato Director of Public Safety Amy Vokal said public...
The Docket: council discusses body cameras, medical cannabis ordinance
Law enforcement in Raleigh, N.C., is advising people to stay away from the loose cobra.
Venomous snake on the loose in North Carolina capital