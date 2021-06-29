Your Photos
VIDEO: Car careens into gas pump, causes fire

By KOVR staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CERES, Calif. (KOVR) - New security video shows a car slamming into a gas pump, causing it to burst into flames on Sunday. Amazingly, no one was hurt.

“... is stuck inside the vehicle and the gas pump is on fire,” the 911 caller said.

Dramatic video showed a red car out of nowhere, come flying off Highway 99, slamming right into a gas pump at a Ceres gas station.

In the video, a family is seen pumping gas right next to where the crash happened.

They barely avoided getting hit, while another woman who sees what’s about to happen ran out of the way.

“We were just here right before that, and my wife says, ‘Oh my God, look what happened,’ and it was crazy,” a man at the gas station said.

The California Highway Patrol has identified the driver as 23-year-old Isabel Zepeda, who had two children, a 4-year-old and a 5-year-old, in the back seat.

They say Zepeda was traveling north on the highway when she veered off, hitting a construction sign before plowing into the gas pump.

“You have people driving reckless. Whatever it may be, accidents happen, but for a whole dispenser to be knocked off, that’s crucial,” said Adrian Rodriguez, a service technician.

He said without the pump’s safety mechanisms, the fiery crash could’ve been catastrophic.

“With these working, as they did their job, people were saved,” Rodriguez said.

There’s no word on if Zepeda will face charges.

Copyright 2021 KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

