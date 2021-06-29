Your Photos
Video shows Proud Boys leaders during Capitol Riot

By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) - A judge Tuesday released footage from the U.S. Capitol riot used in a case against two leaders of the far-right group Proud Boys.

Video contains profanity that has been bleeped.

Prosecutors said Joseph R. Biggs and Ethan Nordean helped organize and lead a group of Proud Boys members in storming the Capitol on Jan. 6. Both face multiple charges and were ordered jailed pending trial by a judge in April.

They also are accused of helping a crowd knock down and trample a metal barrier set up by the Capitol police and entering the Capitol building through a door breached by other rioters.

Video shows two men identified as Biggs and Nordean among a group of people chanting and moving toward the building but blocked by a smaller group of officers.

Nordean is the man in a black jacket, sunglasses and a backwards hat, and Biggs is wearing glasses, a black knit cap and plaid shirt, according to court documents.

Both men are shown in the video standing near a metal barrier when it collapses and proceed past it with the crowd as officers back up.

According to affidavits in support of the criminal complaints, Nordean, is a resident of the state of Washington and Biggs is a resident of Florida.

The Associated Press reported more than three dozen members and associates across the Proud Boys and another extremist group, the Oath Keepers, have been charged with crimes.

Judges ordered this and other footage released after media organizations, including parent company Gray Television, went to court to seek videos used in cases against people accused in the riot.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

