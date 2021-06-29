Your Photos
Wisconsin cheesemaker claims world record for longest string cheese

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 10:10 PM CDT
WEYAUWEGA, Wis. (WBAY) - A specialty cheese maker in Weyauwega, Wis., celebrated June Dairy Month by attempting to set a world record for the longest string cheese.

Weyauwega Star Dairy’s master cheesemaker, Gerard Knaus, says his father, Jim Knaus, set the Guinness world record with a 2,000-foot piece of string cheese.

Thursday afternoon, people lined city blocks to help out, holding the cheese as the tractor drove down the street and back again.

In total, the string cheese was 3,832 feet long -- giving new meaning to “blocks of cheese.”

Gerard Knaus said, “The greatest part here now is the community coming together in this. You seen all the people that came here. They enjoyed every bit of it. When we got done, everybody got some cheese to take home. It was on the Knaus family, and I hope everybody enjoys it.”

It took about five-and-a-half hours to make the string cheese.

To add a little more Wisconsin flair to the event, there was also polka music and a brat fry.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

