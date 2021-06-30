Blue-green algae safety reminders

MADISON LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) — As temperatures climb and the summer sun beats down, conditions are ripe for Minnesota lakes to produce harmful algae blooms, some of which can be harmful to people and pets.

Blue-Green Algae, a type of bacteria, thrives in warm, nutrient-rich, calm waters.

Some cases can be mild, appearing as green, murky water, while others can form blue-green algae blooms.

Blue-green algae blooms produce harmful toxins that can make people and animals sick, especially dogs.

Officials advise people and pets to stay out of water with blue-green algae blooms. (KEYC News Now)

“What we’ve seen most frequently is a few cases a year where dogs get very sick or die,” said Lee Ganske, surface water monitoring program supervisor at Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

Dogs can swallow it by drinking water from an affected area or by licking their fur after going for a swim.

Symptoms your dog may have ingested toxic algae include:

Diarrhea, vomiting, or drooling

weakness, confusion,

collapsing, seizures

difficulty breathing.

“Particularly in southern Minnesota, we are familiar with green water in lakes and what we are seeing it’s likely at least a portion of that is blue-green algae, but just because there are blue-green algae in water does not mean that that water is harmful, or you need to stay out of it,” explained Ganske.

Officials advise when in doubt stay out.

“If the water is severely discolored, very, very green, if there is green or blue-green scums floating on top, or if there’s a strong disagreeable smell to the water, then we recommend to just stay out,” said Ganske.

While less common, if ingested by people, it can cause skin, eye and throat irritation or serious health effects.

