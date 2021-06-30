Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Fish are dying at above-average rates in Minnesota lakes

DNR says fish are dying for a number of reasons across the state
Elysian lake
Elysian lake(KEYC)
By Jared Dean
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Fish across Minnesota’s lakes are dying at an above-average rate according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

The DNR believes it could be tied to the changes in temperature making the fish more susceptible for infections. Some human-related causes of this include toxic chemicals being potentially discharged or spilled as well as pesticide and fertilizer runoff.

“When fish get stressed they are open to some of these more opportunistic infections that are about there in the environment already, DNR limnology consultant Tom Burri said. “It can lead to death and it has in this case and it usually does throughout the year but this is many lakes throughout the state.”

The DNR wants people to know if you see groups of dead fish to please give them a call.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DEED awards Range Street Redevelopment $50,000 dollars for investigation funding.
Two Mankato redevelopment sites receive DEED contamination cleanup grants
Limeade made with juiced Minnesota-grown cucumbers and jalapeño syrup, served with a cucumber...
Minnesota State Fair announces new official foods
FILE — Authorities were searching Monday for a 62-year-old suburban Minneapolis man accused of...
Minnesota man accused of killing mother with drug injection
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
A shortage of tanker truck drivers, along with the pandemic-related travel surge, is causing...
Some stations running out of gasoline ahead of Independence Day

Latest News

FILE — A man accused of fatally stabbing his wife in a jealous rage is in a Wisconsin jail...
Minnesota man accused of killing wife is in a Wisconsin jail
Protesters gathered in the State Capitol rotunda ahead of the debate to urge the Minnesota...
Minnesota lawmakers pass modest police accountability bill
Minnesota Legislature struggles for compromise on policing
EXPLAINER: A look at what’s in Minnesota’s big budget bills
The Minnesota Legislature reconvenes Wednesday to finish its remaining work on a $52 billion,...
Minnesota Legislature begins work to finish off $52B budget