Fish are dying at above-average rates in Minnesota lakes

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Fish across Minnesota’s lakes are dying at an above-average rate according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

The DNR believes it could be tied to the changes in temperature making the fish more susceptible for infections. Some human-related causes of this include toxic chemicals being potentially discharged or spilled as well as pesticide and fertilizer runoff.

“When fish get stressed they are open to some of these more opportunistic infections that are about there in the environment already, DNR limnology consultant Tom Burri said. “It can lead to death and it has in this case and it usually does throughout the year but this is many lakes throughout the state.”

The DNR wants people to know if you see groups of dead fish to please give them a call.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.