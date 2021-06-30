Your Photos
Happy Chef restaurant seeks public input for talking statue

By Bernadette Heier
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Happy Chef restaurant in Mankato is updating what its talking statue has to say and asks the community to chime in.

Suggestions are being accepted for “G” rated one-liners. For the past few years, the statue has welcomed guests with fun sayings, recorded by local voice Ben Findley.

“It’s all an MP3 format, so it allows the statue to say a lot of sayings, slogans, jokes and I figured you know what, let’s open that up to the community when they come in and they hear one of their sayings it brings a smile to somebody’s face,” said Happy Chef restaurant owner Adrian Swales.

Sayings can be submitted on Happy Chef’s Facebook page through Saturday.

We are still accepting saying ideas for the statue until July 3rd. So if you have an idea of what he should say, let us know!

Posted by Happy Chef on Wednesday, June 30, 2021

