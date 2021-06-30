Your Photos
Military Appreciation Week preparations ramping up at Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota

The families will be able to bring in their children or grandchildren to enjoy all the amenities
By Marissa Voss
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota is hosting its first Military Appreciation Week.

All military members, past and present, and family will have free access to the museum from July 6-10.

The families will be able to bring in their children or grandchildren to enjoy all the amenities as a way of saying thank you to all the military members and families for their service to this country.

”The whole slate of museum exhibits and activities, indoor and outdoor, for the families to come and enjoy. That can be the veteran grandfather, great grandfather, aunt, uncle, mom and dad and their families to come and enjoy a special time together at the children’s museum,” Community Impact Director Sue Larsen said.

They will have full access to the indoor and outdoor exhibits.

