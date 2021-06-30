Minnesota BCA seeks public’s help in locating armed homicide suspect

RHINELANDER, Wis. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is asking Minnesotans to be on the lookout for a suspect in a Wisconsin crime.

The Oneida County Dispatch Center received a 911 call Wednesday reporting that a female was lying on the side of River Bend Road near Highway 8.

Upon arrival, law enforcement and first responders found the woman deceased due to a firearm injury.

A preliminary investigation has linked a man and vehicle to the case.

The suspect is identified as 30-year-old Christopher Terrell Anderson. He was reportedly driving a 2005 White Chrysler PT Cruiser with Minnesota license plate 187NXC.

Christopher Anderson, 30 (Oneida County Sheriff's Department)

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Wisconsin authorities are considering Anderson to be armed and dangerous at this time.

Anyone who has information about Anderson’s current whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Oneida County Dispatch Center at (715) 361-5201.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is ongoing and no additional information will be released at this time.

