Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Minnesota BCA seeks public’s help in locating armed homicide suspect

The Oneida County (WI) Dispatch Center received a 911 call Wednesday, June 30, 2021, reporting...
The Oneida County (WI) Dispatch Center received a 911 call Wednesday, June 30, 2021, reporting that a female was lying on the side of River Bend Road near Highway 8 in the town of Pelican, Wis. The suspect is identified as 30-year-old Christopher Terrell Anderson. He was reportedly driving a 2005 White Chrysler PT Cruiser with Minnesota license plate 187NXC.(Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension via Oneida County (WI) Sheriff's Office)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RHINELANDER, Wis. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is asking Minnesotans to be on the lookout for a suspect in a Wisconsin crime.

The Oneida County Dispatch Center received a 911 call Wednesday reporting that a female was lying on the side of River Bend Road near Highway 8.

Upon arrival, law enforcement and first responders found the woman deceased due to a firearm injury.

A preliminary investigation has linked a man and vehicle to the case.

The suspect is identified as 30-year-old Christopher Terrell Anderson. He was reportedly driving a 2005 White Chrysler PT Cruiser with Minnesota license plate 187NXC.

Christopher Anderson, 30
Christopher Anderson, 30(Oneida County Sheriff's Department)

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Wisconsin authorities are considering Anderson to be armed and dangerous at this time.

Anyone who has information about Anderson’s current whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Oneida County Dispatch Center at (715) 361-5201.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is ongoing and no additional information will be released at this time.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DEED awards Range Street Redevelopment $50,000 dollars for investigation funding.
Two Mankato redevelopment sites receive DEED contamination cleanup grants
Limeade made with juiced Minnesota-grown cucumbers and jalapeño syrup, served with a cucumber...
Minnesota State Fair announces new official foods
FILE — Authorities were searching Monday for a 62-year-old suburban Minneapolis man accused of...
Minnesota man accused of killing mother with drug injection
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
A shortage of tanker truck drivers, along with the pandemic-related travel surge, is causing...
Some stations running out of gasoline ahead of Independence Day

Latest News

FILE - In this July 27, 2018, file photo, the Dave Johnston coal-fired power plant is...
Bismarck company buys North Dakota coal-fired power plant
KEYC News Now at 5 VOD
The Minnesota Legislature reconvenes Wednesday to finish its remaining work on a $52 billion,...
Minnesota Legislature begins work to finish off $52B budget
Chicago Sky forward Candace Parker, center, makes her move against the defense of Connecticut...
Parker leads WNBA All-Star team that will face US Olympians