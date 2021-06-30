Minnesota House passes modest police accountability measures

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - The Minnesota House has approved a modest set of police accountability measures as part of a broader public safety budget bill, as a deadline looms for the divided Legislature to avert a partial state government shutdown.

The 75-59 vote Tuesday night came on the heels of Friday’s sentencing of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd. The bill contains limits on no-knock warrants and on the use of informants. Democrats dropped their push for a ban on “pretextual” traffic stops for minor offenses such as expired license tabs. The bill was sent to the Senate for final approval.

