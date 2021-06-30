Your Photos
Minnesota man accused of killing wife is in a Wisconsin jail

FILE — A man accused of fatally stabbing his wife in a jealous rage is in a Wisconsin jail awaiting his return to Minnesota.(Storyblocks)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WOODBURY, Minn. (AP) — A man accused of fatally stabbing his wife in a jealous rage is in a Wisconsin jail awaiting his return to Minnesota.

McKinley Phillips, 39, is charged in Washington County District Court with second-degree intentional murder in the death of 42-year-old Shavon Phillips.

Six children were in the couple’s home in Woodbury when the victim was killed Friday, authorities said. They were not harmed.

McKinley Phillips was arrested after he was found on a Greyhound bus about 150 miles away in Monroe County, Wisconsin on Saturday.

Woodbury Police Cmdr. John Altman said Phillips is expected to be returned to Washington County for a court appearance later this week, the Star Tribune reported.

It was not immediately clear if Phillips has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

According to a criminal complaint, a woman called 911 Friday afternoon and said her son told her he killed his wife and left her body in the basement.

Shavon Phillips died from stab wounds to her back, chest and neck and other traumatic injuries, according to autopsy results.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

