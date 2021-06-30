Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Minnesota State University, Mankato president retires

Minnesota State University, Mankato President Richard Davenport sits in his classic car...
Minnesota State University, Mankato President Richard Davenport sits in his classic car Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Mankato, Minn. Davenport celebrated his final day as president with friends and other colleagues before officially embarking on the next chapter of his life: retirement.(Facebook/Minnesota State University, Mankato)
By Marissa Voss
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Happiness, nostalgia and a sense of pride were some of many strong emotions felt by Minnesota State University, Mankato President Richard Davenport as he officially retired Wednesday.

“I’ve loved everything about this job, and, you know, working with all of the people in Mankato. The students, the facility and the staff, you just can’t beat it. It’s the whole package,” Davenport said.

Davenport retires after serving as president at Minnesota State Mankato for the last 19 years. He dedicated that time to bringing real-world ideas to the college for almost two decades.

Happy last day to President Davenport. The positive impact of your leadership at Minnesota State Mankato will be your legacy. Best wishes in retirement, and go Mavs! #MavFam #Davenport19

Posted by Minnesota State University, Mankato on Wednesday, June 30, 2021

“I have enjoyed so much is developing a campus master plan. Developing our athletic programs, especially our women’s athletic programs that have gone on and won a couple of national championships,” Davenport said.

Davenport looks back on all the memories and times at MSU with pride and gusto, and hopes his legacy continues when incoming president Edward Inch takes the reins for the years to come.

“And I honestly think that that passion matches mine, as well as the university’s. So I know that he [Inch] is going to do a great job. My advice to him is to be yourself and carry on the tradition,” Davenport said.

Although saying goodbye conjures up a wide variety of emotions, it doesn’t stop him from looking forward to the future.

“I’m happy. Of course, I love the job, but I know there is another chapter in my life,” Davenport said.

Although Davenport is going on a road trip across North America to experience the other side of life, he knows where home will always be.

“We all of the friends that we cultivated, 125,000 alums. This institution is making it what it is, and I just say, ‘Go Mavs,’” Davenport said.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DEED awards Range Street Redevelopment $50,000 dollars for investigation funding.
Two Mankato redevelopment sites receive DEED contamination cleanup grants
Limeade made with juiced Minnesota-grown cucumbers and jalapeño syrup, served with a cucumber...
Minnesota State Fair announces new official foods
FILE — Authorities were searching Monday for a 62-year-old suburban Minneapolis man accused of...
Minnesota man accused of killing mother with drug injection
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
A shortage of tanker truck drivers, along with the pandemic-related travel surge, is causing...
Some stations running out of gasoline ahead of Independence Day

Latest News

KEYC WEATHER
Mark Tarello's 5 PM Weather
FILE — Mayo Clinic faces lawsuits from three female patients who say a former surgery resident...
Mayo Clinic sued in alleged snooping of nude patient photos
FILE - In this July 27, 2018, file photo, the Dave Johnston coal-fired power plant is...
Bismarck company buys North Dakota coal-fired power plant
The Minnesota Legislature reconvenes Wednesday to finish its remaining work on a $52 billion,...
Minnesota Legislature begins work to finish off $52B budget