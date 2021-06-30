Minnesota State University, Mankato president retires

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Happiness, nostalgia and a sense of pride were some of many strong emotions felt by Minnesota State University, Mankato President Richard Davenport as he officially retired Wednesday.

“I’ve loved everything about this job, and, you know, working with all of the people in Mankato. The students, the facility and the staff, you just can’t beat it. It’s the whole package,” Davenport said.

Davenport retires after serving as president at Minnesota State Mankato for the last 19 years. He dedicated that time to bringing real-world ideas to the college for almost two decades.

Happy last day to President Davenport. The positive impact of your leadership at Minnesota State Mankato will be your legacy. Best wishes in retirement, and go Mavs! #MavFam #Davenport19 Posted by Minnesota State University, Mankato on Wednesday, June 30, 2021

“I have enjoyed so much is developing a campus master plan. Developing our athletic programs, especially our women’s athletic programs that have gone on and won a couple of national championships,” Davenport said.

Davenport looks back on all the memories and times at MSU with pride and gusto, and hopes his legacy continues when incoming president Edward Inch takes the reins for the years to come.

“And I honestly think that that passion matches mine, as well as the university’s. So I know that he [Inch] is going to do a great job. My advice to him is to be yourself and carry on the tradition,” Davenport said.

Although saying goodbye conjures up a wide variety of emotions, it doesn’t stop him from looking forward to the future.

“I’m happy. Of course, I love the job, but I know there is another chapter in my life,” Davenport said.

Although Davenport is going on a road trip across North America to experience the other side of life, he knows where home will always be.

“We all of the friends that we cultivated, 125,000 alums. This institution is making it what it is, and I just say, ‘Go Mavs,’” Davenport said.

