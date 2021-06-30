North Mankato City Council adopts plan for Webster Avenue development

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The North Mankato City Council adopted a Webster Avenue plan for future development in the area.

The plan still focuses on attracting multi-family housing, but clarifies that the existing public works complex will more than likely remain in place.

City staff tweaked some other parts of the plan, adding a goal of better connecting all the amenities in that area.

As well as improving parking for Webster Ball Fields and Spring Lake Park Swim Facilities.

Construction is still a ways off as the plan is still near its infancy.

”This is just a long term vision for the corridor. There is no programs or redevelopment or anything of that sort. We do of course have that opportunity with the Norwood Inn. We have a two-year agreement with that facility owners. After that we can look on how we guide development on that property,” North Mankato City Planner Matthew Lassonde said.

A lot of the decisions rely on the future plans of Webster Ave.

“Business environment is strong and the businesses are thriving, they are doing well, they work together. They have relationships with each other. We did visit with many of the businesses here. To get their take on the future and a lot of them are family owned. They have been here for thirty to forty years,” Lassonde said.

There is already a trail connecting Hiniker Pond and Spring Lake Park, but the community wanted that included in the plan.

