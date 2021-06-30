Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

North Mankato City Council adopts plan for Webster Avenue development

Construction is still a ways off as the plan is still near its infancy
By Marissa Voss
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The North Mankato City Council adopted a Webster Avenue plan for future development in the area.

The plan still focuses on attracting multi-family housing, but clarifies that the existing public works complex will more than likely remain in place.

City staff tweaked some other parts of the plan, adding a goal of better connecting all the amenities in that area.

As well as improving parking for Webster Ball Fields and Spring Lake Park Swim Facilities.

Construction is still a ways off as the plan is still near its infancy.

”This is just a long term vision for the corridor. There is no programs or redevelopment or anything of that sort. We do of course have that opportunity with the Norwood Inn. We have a two-year agreement with that facility owners. After that we can look on how we guide development on that property,” North Mankato City Planner Matthew Lassonde said.

A lot of the decisions rely on the future plans of Webster Ave.

“Business environment is strong and the businesses are thriving, they are doing well, they work together. They have relationships with each other. We did visit with many of the businesses here. To get their take on the future and a lot of them are family owned. They have been here for thirty to forty years,” Lassonde said.

There is already a trail connecting Hiniker Pond and Spring Lake Park, but the community wanted that included in the plan.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mankato teen will be tried as an adult after allegedly beating a toddler to death.
Teen murder suspect to be tried as adult
Mankato Public Safety says one person has been charged with assault after a fight that broke...
One injured, one arrested following downtown assualt
DEED awards Range Street Redevelopment $50,000 dollars for investigation funding.
Two Mankato redevelopment sites receive DEED contamination cleanup grants
FILE — A judge says a former home-care nursing agency operator in southwestern Minnesota must...
Ex-Minnesota home-care operator sentenced for Medicaid fraud
A shortage of tanker truck drivers, along with the pandemic-related travel surge, is causing...
Some stations running out of gasoline ahead of Independence Day

Latest News

North Mankato City Council adopts plan for Webster Avenue development
The families will be able to bring in their children or grandchildren to enjoy all of the...
Military Appreciation Week preparations ramping up at Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota
Military Appreciation Week preparations ramping up at Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota
People walk down Riverfront Drive at Mankato PrideFest parade in 2019.
20th annual Mankato Pridefest returns