Northridge Mayo Clinic holds active shooter training

The Northridge Mayo Clinic held active shooter training for their employees this morning.
By Jared Dean
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Northridge Mayo Clinic held active shooter training for their employees Wednesday morning.

Participants learned about the proper methods of dealing with an active shooter and were instructed by members of their security team as well as members of North Mankato Public Safety. They were instructed with the ride, hide, fight method where they were taught to get out of the building and find a safe spot out of the situation.

“It is definitely a different situation a different time I guess where these drills are important for people to do even though it is an unlikely event but it is still something that our staff and people need to know what to do if something like this were to happen,” says Erik Odegard, Manager of Security Operations, Northridge Mayo Clinic.

The clinic says practicing the run and hides a portion of the active shooter training was beneficial for employees.

For more information and to watch a video on the FBI’s instructions for an active shooter situation, click here.

