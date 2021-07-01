Ballpark Tour: Waseca’s Tink Larson Field

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - Southern Minnesota is home to some of the nicest ball fields in the state of Minnesota, and we’re going to be highlighting the best this summer. First up on our ballpark tour is Waseca, home of the Tink Larson Community Field.

“You come out here on a day like this, it’s sunny, I’m out here painting the lines, it’s just beautiful to be at the ballpark,” said Tink Larson, local baseball icon.

Tink Larson is a staple in the area’s baseball community and this is his field.

“I’ve been here in town now 55 years, this is my 60th year coaching. I’ve been here 55 and taking care of the field since the day I got here,” said Larson.

Larson is meticulous in the work that goes into maintaining a beautiful diamond.

The long-time coach spends most of his time in the summer making sure the ballpark is in top shape.

“It’s continual maintenance. You always do the little things. I edge the lines every couple of weeks to make sure no grass is growing in on the dirt. You bring in fill to get the low spots. I fill the low spots and build the mound up or something like that,” said Larson.

The attention to detail stands out making it a great place to play or watch one of the handful of teams from Waseca.

But tragedy struck in 2016.

A fire wiped out the historic 1938 grandstand at the park along with years of hard work.

“When I saw that grandstand go up in flames, it was like oh my gosh, that’s 50 years of my life up in smoke because we had done so much inside. We had seven rooms under that grandstand,” said Larson.

The field has since reopened with a new structure after an outpouring of support from across the state.

“A lot of people have commented on the new grandstand, fans from other towns say oh my gosh, this is nice. It turned out really well, and we’re thankful for the people that contributed. There was near 500 donors counting small to big,” said Larson.

This facility will never feel the same as the antiquated 1938 grandstand, but Larson plans on leaving his mark on the field for years to come.

“I don’t know if I have 50 more years to do the same to this one, but we’ll try. When you ask what this field means to me, it means a lot. We spent this much time here, it’s just part of us,” said Larson.

Larson’s passion for the field makes this park one of the top spots to catch a game, and Tink isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

“Like Ernie Banks always said, it’s a great day for two,” said Larson.

