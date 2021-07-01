Your Photos
Caswell North Soccer Complex holds ground breaking ceremony

By Marissa Voss
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - North Mankato breaks ground on the Caswell North Soccer Complex.

Planned improvements to the field include new lighting, press boxes, bleachers, and artificial fields.

The ceremony had speakers from Greater Mankato Growth, Mankato United, and city officials.

Funding for the soccer complex comes as part of eleven million dollars in bonding funds allocated to the Caswell facility. Nearly two million dollars will be used for this portion of renovations.

”Exciting to expand and sort of deepen North Mankato’s role of regional recreational offerings. One of the first artificial turf fields that is going to be available to the public for public use, club use, and school use. I think we are just continuing to add to the resume at Caswell. Amenities that continue to cement our role as a regional sports hub,” says John Harrenstein, North Mankato City Administration.

Construction will begin on July fifth and is estimated to take eight weeks.

